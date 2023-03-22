SEATTLE — Thousands of Washingtonians could soon lose Medicaid, or Apple Health, coverage: Federal pandemic-era provisions are expiring, and the state will once again require patients to renew their eligibility every year.

Starting April 1, federal Medicaid requirements will mandate for the first time in three years that states reconfirm patients' income and household size if they want to retain coverage.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?