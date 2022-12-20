FERNDALE, Calif. — A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of northern California on Tuesday rocked people awake, damaged a bridge, caused gas leaks and left thousands without power.

The earthquake struck at 2:34 a.m. Pacific time and was about 10 miles deep, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said. It struck about 7.4 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, California, a Humboldt County town that is home to about 15,000 people and located 261 miles north of San Francisco and just south of Eureka.



