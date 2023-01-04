SEATTLE — Thousands of Puget Sound Energy customers were without power Wednesday night as high winds marched into Western Washington.
Winds were expected to increase across the Cascades on Wednesday night, with high winds into Thursday as a series of systems brewing off the coast move east. The strongest winds will be near the Cascade Gaps, according to the National Weather Service.
About 13,500 customers were without power around 5 p.m., many of whom were in East Bellevue, Preston and North Bend. Around 2,700 customers scattered across Bellevue remained without power around 9 p.m.
Nearly 1,500 customers in North Bend reported outages around 5 p.m., but the outage numbers fell to about 600 by 8:30 p.m.
Thousands east of Puyallup along 410 lost power Wednesday evening as high winds blasted the Cascades. More than 1,500 customers lost power shortly after 8 p.m. in Enumclaw, with no estimated restoration time. Around 700 people were without power in Lake Tapps, where power was expected to be restored around 10 p.m. More than 600 people lost power around 7 p.m. in Buckley.
A tree came down across all lanes of Northeast 116th Street in Redmond shortly before 8 p.m. because of high winds. No one was injured, but the westbound lane of 165th Place Northeast and the eastbound lane of 162nd Avenue Northeast were closed with no word on when they may reopen.
Seattle City Light reported about 300 customers were without power just before 9 p.m.
A large tree fell on 35th Avenue Southwest between Southwest Avalon Way and Southwest Snoqualmie Street in West Seattle, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the tree was blown over by high winds.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone