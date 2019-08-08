EAST WENATCHEE — Three people have applied to replace Chuck Johnson on the City Council.
They are:
- Dennis Hendricks
- Marl Kane
- Rob Tidd
Hendricks is a former councilman. Kane is running in the Nov. 5 election to replace Councilman Tim Detering, who is running for mayor. Tidd is a project manager for the Corporation for Better Housing.
Johnson resigned June 30 after over 13 years on the council, saying he and his wife were moving to be near family in Redmond. The other members will appoint a replacement to finish his term, which expires at the end of 2021.
The City Council will interview candidates at a special meeting starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at City Hall. Public comment will not be solicited, though residents may attend.