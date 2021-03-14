OLYMPIA — As state lawmakers work the 10th week of the legislative session, several bills addressing the construction of homeless shelters and permanent housing have passed out of the House of Representatives, while attempts to increase funding for affordable housing and rental assistance remain in financial committees.
Here's a roundup of which bills related to homelessness could still be passed.
1. Homeless shelters, affordable housing and zoning
People who work in homeless response often say that the number one obstacle to building more affordable housing is finding a place to put it.
Whether it's emergency shelters, safe parking sites, sanctioned tent encampments, or permanent supportive housing, attempts to build housing for people experiencing homelessness frequently run into opposition from neighbors, local businesses, and other community groups, delaying or even deferring projects entirely.
A series of bills proposed by Democrats aim to reduce regulatory obstacles to creating affordable housing and emergency shelters.
HB 1220, sponsored by Rep. Strom Peterson (D-Edmonds), would prevent cities from using zoning to stop homeless shelters or permanent supportive housing from being built in areas zoned for multifamily housing, commercial, or mixed-use zones where short-term rentals are allowed.
It would not require that shelters or supportive housing be built anywhere specific, just prevent them from being indiscriminately banned in zoning districts intended for housing. Other provisions in the bill prod cities to address low-income housing in their comprehensive plans, but stop short of stipulating any specific actions.
Peterson's bill, which passed the House 57-39 and is scheduled for a public hearing in the Senate Housing and Local Government Committee on March 18, is one of several that addresses the tensions between municipalities trying to build shelters or housing for individuals experiencing homelessness and the cities and neighborhoods where those facilities are sited.
2. Using local sales tax revenue to acquire hotels for housing
King County plans to expand their use of hotels as housing, announcing plans in January to purchase as many as a dozen hotels and turn them into permanent supportive housing.
HB 1070 would facilitate the process of purchasing hotels by clarifying that municipalities can use local sales tax revenue to purchase housing facilities (such as hotels) and operate them for affordable housing or behavioral health purposes. Sponsored by Rep. Cindy Ryu (D-Shoreline), the bill would require counties considering acquiring property to consult with the cities first, and reserve 15% of units for individuals living in or near that city. It passed the House 56-42.
3. Funding for ongoing rental assistance and tenant legal aid
HB 1277, sponsored by Rep. Timm Ormsby (D-Spokane), would create a new funding source to keep people housed by adding a $100 document filing fee to real estate transactions. County auditors already assess $83 in fees to fund various homeless housing programs.
The additional surcharge would go toward establishing a new rent assistance program managed by the Department of Commerce and designed to outlast the pandemic, serving as a security net for renters who temporarily fall behind on payments and risk losing their homes.
Funding also could support project-based vouchers for nonprofit housing providers, foreclosure prevention, and legal aid for tenants facing eviction.
SB 5160, a separate bill that passed the Senate last week, would guarantee tenants facing eviction the right to an attorney, which would cost an estimated $11.5 million per year, according to a fiscal analysis.
Ormsby's bill has sat in the House Appropriations Committee for over a month now, but is scheduled for a public hearing on Monday.