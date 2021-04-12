MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Health District reported Monday the first three cases of the B.1.429 COVID-19 variant in the county. Three cases of this variant, first discovered in California, were identified in the first and second week of April.
All three individuals infected with the B.1.429 variant are recovering without requiring hospitalization, according to the Grant County Health District press release.
In Chelan County, one case of the B.1.1.7. variant has been identified and sequenced as of April 8, according to the state Department of Health. The B.1.1.7. variant is 50% more infectious and likely represents around 35 to 50% of COVID cases in the state, said Luke Davies, health administrator for the Chelan-Douglas Health
Many variants are more infectious and severe so it remains important to follow COVID-19 guidelines, said Dr. Alexander Brzezny, health officer for the Grant County Health District.
“Individuals should continue wearing a mask in public, using good ventilation at home, school or a workplace, practice regular handwashing and maintain physical distance from others outside of their household,” Brzezny said. “We may have also forgotten that is still important to get tested and stay home if we feel ill, so please get tested if and isolate if experiencing COVID symptoms.”