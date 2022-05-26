WENATCHEE — Three Chelan County projects could see a combined $4 million in federal funding next year, including a new Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council Food Distribution Center.
Eighth District Rep. Kim Schrier earlier this month announced 15 priorities — three locally — for Community Project Funding, where representatives “identify important projects that can benefit from federal funding,” a release from Schrier’s office stated.
Community Project Funding requests go through an independent advisory board, which recommends a certain number to the House Appropriations Committee. That committee makes, and debates funding for, appropriations bills each year, and will begin doing so soon.
Schrier asked for $3 million for a new CDCAC Food Distribution Center at 2729 Mill Pond Drive in Malaga. The CDCAC provides more than 2 million pounds of food annually to those facing food insecurity, according to the release.
The center services 22 area food pantries, low income senior housing facilities and meal sites, and has doubled its capacity in the last three years.
“CDCAC’s current food distribution facility is inadequate to meet the increase in demand, avoid food waste, and ensure the safe storage of food products and safety of employees and volunteers,” the request stated. “The location of the new facility will reduce travel times, expand programs focusing on local purchasing of farm goods through expansion of commercial processing equipment, improve safety measures, and provide for a dedicated volunteer and employee training space.”
Schrier also requested $800,000 for the senior living community Heritage Heights at Lake Chelan.
“Currently there are no facilities within 40 miles of the Lake Chelan Valley and no facilities accept Medicaid,” the request stated. “Heritage Heights is not currently designed for memory care. This funding would be used to renovate and upgrade the facility — converting 11 of the 30-units to memory care. The conversion to memory care will allow for some double occupancy, providing additional housing for seniors needing assisted living and memory care services.”
Affordable, safe “housing helps keep seniors healthy for longer,” it also stated.
The YWCA North Central Washington’s Permanent Supportive Housing in Wenatchee was the third local site, with $200,000 requested.
“The YWCA’s permanent supportive housing building is in need of critical updates,” Schrier’s request stated. “The apartments were not originally built for modern appliances and electric needs. This funding will make it possible to purchase a new water heater, update heating, cooling and electrical systems and install a weather efficient roof.”
YWCA helps reduce poverty through housing in the planning organization Our Valley Our Future, it stated.
“The case management model YWCA uses helps individuals achieve economic independence and self-sufficiency. Upgrading and modernizing the Permanent Supportive Housing building ensures YWCA can continue to serve the community and provide needed safe and stable housing.”