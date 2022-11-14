EAST WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley Fire Department crews attacked fires at three residences overnight Sunday, including rescuing a trapped occupant from an East Wenatchee apartment fire.
Five fire departments were dispatched to the 5th Street apartment at 6:52 p.m. in East Wenatchee. According to public information officer Kay McKellar, an occupant was trapped in the bathroom with fire in the front living room blocking the escape. The fire department was joined by Chelan County Fire District 6, Douglas County Fire District 4 and the Cashmere Fire Department. Crews knocked the fire down, placed an air mask on the occupant and removed the man from the apartment. The occupant was treated on scene and released. The living room and front window had minimal damage and the cause is under investigation.
Prior to the apartment fire, WVFD crews responded to a basement fire that spread to the front porch at 312 N. Emerson Avenue in Wenatchee around 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the front porch was engulfed in flames. According to McKellar, the home was unoccupied and a cat at the residence fled the scene. The cause is under investigation, however a portable heater was plugged in to keep the pipes from freezing at the time of the fire.
WVFD reconvened at a fully engulfed motorhome, used as a residence, at Sunrise Court near Rock Island at 10:31 p.m. The occupant, not inside the motorhome at the time of the fire, was able to move a pick-up truck away from the flames. Crews protected other vehicles from heat damage and extinguished the fire.
