EAST WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley Fire Department crews attacked fires at three residences overnight Sunday, including rescuing a trapped occupant from an East Wenatchee apartment fire. 

Five fire departments were dispatched to the 5th Street apartment at 6:52 p.m. in East Wenatchee. According to public information officer Kay McKellar, an occupant was trapped in the bathroom with fire in the front living room blocking the escape. The fire department was joined by Chelan County Fire District 6, Douglas County Fire District 4 and the Cashmere Fire Department. Crews knocked the fire down, placed an air mask on the occupant and removed the man from the apartment. The occupant was treated on scene and released. The living room and front window had minimal damage and the cause is under investigation.



