NE Couloir on Colchuck Peak.jpg

The northeast couloir of Colchuck Peak.

LEAVENWORTH — Law enforcement identified the three people who died Sunday afternoon after a snow slide near Colchuck Lake.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday identified the avalanche victims as Seong Cho, a 54-year-old man from West Hartford, Connecticut, Jeannie Lee, a 60-year-old woman from Bayside, New York and Yun Park, a 66-year-old man from Palisades Park, New Jersey.

Three killed in Colchuck Peak snow slide


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?