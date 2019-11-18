BREWSTER — Three Rivers Hospital is closing its obstetrics program by April 1.
Family Health Centers will move its services to Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak, according to a Three Rivers Hospital news release. Family Health Centers provides all the doctors for Three Rivers’ obstetrics services. The reason for the move is the challenge of attracting doctors to Okanogan County.
The hope is that the move to Mid-Valley Hospital will help keep obstetric services in Okanogan County, according to the news release. Three Rivers records an average of 90 births per year.
The move will impact other services in Three Rivers Hospital, but the hospital hasn’t finished analyzing the extent of that impact, said Jennifer Best, hospital spokeswoman.