NCW — Chelan, Okanogan and Ferry counties are under a flash flood alert through Saturday evening.
Slow-moving thunderstorms will pass through the region and could dump heavy rain, according to the Spokane National Weather Service.
If heavy rains do occur, there is a risk of flash flooding and mudslides in areas with recent burn scars or other steep terrain. The alert will be over at 11 p.m. Saturday.
In particular residents around the recently burning Williams Flats fire near Keller should be on alert, according to the news release.
The U.S. Forest Service’s burned area assessment after the Cougar Creek Fire in October 2018, did say there was some risk of flooding from large weather events, according to a previous Wenatchee World article.
Residents of Ardenvoir at that time were told to keep an eye out for thunderstorms.