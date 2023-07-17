LEAVENWORTH — Adults with developmental disabilities served by Tierra Village has a new building for programming.
The 5,000-square-foot space, including an outdoor covered area, allows for more activities in arts and skills training, as well as partnerships with other organizations in the community, as part of the village's TRAILS (Tierra Recreation Arts Independent Life Skills) program.
The building is owned by Sunitsch Canyon LLC. Tierra Village will lease the building after collaborating in planning and design. It has a commercial kitchen, a gallery/event space, an arts work space, shared office space, a conference room, a mechanical room with laundry, two half bathrooms and one full bathroom, two small calming sensory rooms and one small office off the art work space.
After getting the occupancy certificate July 10, the rest of the building's furniture is on the way and people will use it soon, according to TRAILS director Nicole Haskey. A grand opening celebration for the building in October is part of the annual Parents' Weekend.
“It (Tierra Village) attracts people from all over. We have individuals who live at our adult family home. They are there 24/7 as their home. Then we also have folks coming in from Merritt, Lake Wenatchee, Leavenworth, Peshastin, Cashmere, Dryden, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, folks from Quincy, to attend the program and our virtual program has participants from all over the state,” Haskey said.
Coyote House, part of the village at 11864 (Sunitsch Canyon Forest Service 7705 Road) NF-7705 in Leavenworth, is the residential home that opened in 2013. It has seven bedrooms and five bathrooms for six residents and their care partners. There is always a waiting list. And, TRAILS operates out of a small space in the house, which is why it's moving.
“The intent for most individuals is that this will be their lifelong home and some individuals are hopeful that it is a step towards greater independence where they might learn skills to eventually be able to live on their own at some point,” Haskey said.
The “huge population of aging parents with adult children with developmental disabilities is becoming a real challenge for a lot of folks. There are very few places in the state of Washington that have space for residents right now,” Haskey continued.
While people at Tierra Village might have downs syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy or microcephaly, “people with developmental disabilities are just people … with the same needs, desires, hopes and dreams, all the things anybody else has and they are highly capable individuals who are extremely talented and have a lot to offer,” Haskey said.
“The arts are a great equalizer. Everyone has the opportunity and ability to express themselves freely in whatever way works for them and is meaningful to them,” she added.
The TRAILS group has grown from five individuals to more than 20 and there are more people on waiting lists.
Besides providing space for art and other things, the new building will have a large commercial kitchen for teaching food service industry job skills and catering. The organic gardens are right outside, where students work with planting, tending and harvesting produce.
Tierra Village is working with the city of Leavenworth and the Leavenworth Farmers Market to donate produce to food banks to help with food security.
The employment services program is also growing from 11 people. It helps people find, get, have and keep jobs using skills, such as resume building, interviewing, and finding open jobs, Haskey said.
“Some need reminders of turning in time cards or clocking in on time and others might need somebody there side-by-side with them, coaching them through different aspects of their job,” Haskey said.
Funding for Tierra Village got started with an endowment and there are contracts with the county for providing community-based respite and employment services. Individual donations and grant funding provide more support for the nonprofit organization.
According to the 2021 Form 990 for Tierra Village, contributions, gifts, grants received is $189,628 with total expenses and disbursements of $592,496.
Tierra Village is actively hiring for an executive director to follow Catherine Kilty, who retired in April 2022. The three program directors — Haskey, Matt Woods and Cindy Bergland — have taken a shared leadership model in the interim.
Coyote House, the TRAILS program and employment services program are all looking to hire staff to move people from waiting lists.