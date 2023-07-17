190629-newslocal-trails 01.jpg (copy)
From left, Tim McKenzie, AmeriCorps volunteer Ellen Martinson, Alex Bergland, TRAILS director Nicole Haskey and Nicoleta Bard explore the shores of the Wenatchee River near Barn Beach in 2019. The program is intended to teach life skills to developmentally disabled adults. 

LEAVENWORTH — Adults with developmental disabilities served by Tierra Village has a new building for programming.

The 5,000-square-foot space, including an outdoor covered area, allows for more activities in arts and skills training, as well as partnerships with other organizations in the community, as part of the village's TRAILS (Tierra Recreation Arts Independent Life Skills) program.

Tierra Village TRAILS building

Residents of Tierra Village stand in the new TRAILS program building art studio work space April 24. The work tables were designed with specific participants’ accessibility in mind, and Timberwood Construction Inc. in Cashmere donated the labor.
Tierra Village TRAILS garden

Tierra Village participants plant garden starts May 24. Thanks to grant funding from the city of Leavenworth, all produce grown, tended, and harvested by TRAILS from this year’s garden will be donated to local food banks.


Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

