Anasa_tristis_eggs.jpg

Squash bugs typically lay their eggs on the underside of leaves, next to the veins.

Nothing is more disappointing than going to the garden and seeing that your winter squash plant has wilted and is mostly dead. Or even worse, the first eagerly anticipated ripe tomato has a hard leathery texture and is punctured with little holes. Two perpetrators, in particular, give such a brazen insult to enthusiastic gardeners.

The insects that cause the plant damage are common garden pests — stink bugs (Halomorpha halys) and squash bugs (Anasa tristis). Often the Master Gardeners hear the wails of disappointment after the insects have created their damage. It might not be possible to eliminate the pests, but it is possible to limit their damage.

marmorated stink bug.jpg

The brown marmorated stink bug is not picky when it comes to eating. It will feed on most fruits and vegetables, but is partial to tomatoes, causing damage, as well as grief for the home gardener.


