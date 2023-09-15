Homes for sale in Washington

A "For Rent, For Sale" sign is seen outside of a home in July 2022. 

SEATTLE — To keep up with rapidly growing rents in Washington, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced recent increases in what housing-voucher holders can spend across the state with an emphasis on changing rental markets, like in Olympia and Tacoma.

Housing authorities hope it will help them get families into affordable housing faster and will encourage more landlords to work with them. The increase in Fair Market Rents will take effect Oct. 1. It will grow the spending power of people with housing vouchers by an average of 10.7%, according to HUD. For people who have vouchers in certain areas, like in Pierce and Thurston counties, spending power will increase by more than 20%.





