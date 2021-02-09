WENATCHEE — Today is special election day. On the ballots regionally are mostly renewal of expiring educational programs and operations levies, formerly known as maintenance and operations levies.
In Chelan County, the Wenatchee School District is running a four-year replacement levy. The Cascade School District is running a replacement levy and a technology, safety and security levy, while the Manson School District is running a replacement levy.
In Douglas County, the Orondo School District is running a capital levy for health, life safety and security improvements. A small number of voters in the county also vote on the Ephrata School District replacement levy.
In Grant County, the Ephrata School District is asking voters to approve a replacement levy. The Wahluke School District is asking voters to approve a capital levy for health, safety, security, and infrastructure improvements. Grant County Fire District No. 10 is asking voters whether to increase the size of the board of commissioners.
Ballots must be postmarked no later than today. They can also be dropped off before 8 p.m. at either a ballot box or the county courthouse.