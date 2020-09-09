OKANOGAN — A 1-year-old boy has died and his parents were flown to Harborview Medical Center, after suffering burns while fleeing the Cold Springs Fire on Tuesday.
Jacob Hyland, 31 of Renton, and his partner Jamie Hyland, 26, of Renton, were leaving their property in the Cameron Lake and Paxton Canyon roads area as the fire closed in, according to an Okanogan County Sheriff’s Department news release Wednesday afternoon.
On Wednesday, people went to locate the family and found their burnt vehicle.
Okanogan County Search and Rescue personnel began looking for the family and on Wednesday at 9:56 a.m. all three were located by a state Department of Natural Resource boat along the bank of the Columbia River, according to the news release and Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
All three had suffered burns and the 1-year-old was dead at the scene.
The incident is being considered a homicide until the cause of the fire is known, Hawley said in an interview.
The cause of the Cold Springs Fire is under investigation, according to the news release.