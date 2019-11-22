TONASKET — A Tonasket man shot by police investigating human remains found in car trunk has been arrested for the murder of his wife and arson.
Lance R. Bowers, 37, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder and second-degree arson, Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said Friday in a news release. He’s being held at the Okanogan County Jail on $1.5 million bail.
On June 3, authorities found a body inside a burning vehicle on Frosty Creek Road in Tonasket. Deputies attempted to interview him about the body in the car and then shot him after he drew a firearm, the release said.
He was treated for his wounds at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee and then released to the Okanogan County Jail on suspicion of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Authorities were unable to identify the body following an autopsy and sent DNA to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab for testing.
The body was identified in September as Bowers’ wife, Angela M. Bowers, 38, who’d been listed as a missing person since June 17. He was arrested for her murder on Thursday.