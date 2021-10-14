Editor's note: Get to know your ballot by reading more of The Wenatchee World's election coverage at wwrld.us/2021elections.
Top Rojanasthien is running unopposed for Wenatchee City Council District 3, which inclues most of the city west of South Wenatchee/North Western Avenue, Rotary Park and some blocks north of Wenatchee Valley College. Rojanasthien's only opponent, Stacey Gold, dropped out of the race in May.
What qualities or experiences make you the best candidate for the position?
I grew up in Wenatchee and returned in 2011 because I believe we have a great community. I am the chef and owner of The Thai Restaurant and Atlas Fare. As a small business owner who has navigated both running and building a new business in Wenatchee, I think I can bring a different perspective to the table. I've seen Wenatchee change over the years and believe we should value tradition while embracing growth.
Affordable housing is one of the biggest issues facing Wenatchee. What do you plan to do to tackle that issue?
Affordable housing is a complex issue that will require collaboration across public and private partners. I plan to come to the City Council ready to listen and learn from both the residents that this is affecting most and the partners who have been working to tackle the issue. My approach is to have an open mind and work to find creative solutions that will best help our residents.
Wenatchee is projected to grow dramatically in coming years. In your opinion, how can the city prepare for future growth and development?
I believe we should foster a culture of supporting entrepreneurship in our city. I believe we should find ways to make it easier for small businesses to start locally, as well as finding ways to attract new businesses into our region. We can also learn from other communities and use their successes as examples to help build a strategy that works for Wenatchee.
Wenatchee has grown increasingly diverse. How would you ensure our city is a welcoming place for people of color and LGBTQ individuals and that all voices are represented on the council?
I'm proud to be from Weantchee, but we have room to grow in terms of inclusivity. As an Asian American who grew up here, I've experienced and seen the inequities that exist in our community, whether intended or unintended. I think that embracing diversity in every area, whether it's age, race, gender, sexual orientation or background, is important. I'm encouraged by the influx of new people to our community, including people my age who are returning to Wenatchee and are getting involved civically. I'm also supportive of local organizations who are raising important awareness and fostering inclusivity such as Wenatchee Pride. On City Council, I will be open to all members of our community and commit to always keep an open mind when addressing the needs and values of our residents.