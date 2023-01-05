U.S. President Biden visits Kentucky

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media, following an event touting economic and infrastructure spending plans, as he departs, at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, in Hebron, Kentucky, on Tuesday.

 Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

MEXICO CITY — A host of top cabinet officials from the United States and Canada will take part in a North American Leaders' Summit in Mexico City next week, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday.

President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Mexico City early next week for meetings that will encompass climate change, competitiveness, immigration, security and equity, Ebrard said. The summit will be the first in person encounter between the three leaders since late 2021.



