WENATCHEE — City Executive Services Director Allison Williams has been offered the city manager position in Moses Lake, contingent on a background check.
The city of Moses Lake made the announcement Tuesday on its website. Williams, one of three finalists for the job, said she’s waiting to comment until the offer is finalized.
Williams has worked for the city of Wenatchee for 21 years, the last 14 as executive services director. In Moses Lake she would oversee the city and staff, with direction from the council.
She would replace John Williams — no relation — who resigned in June amid allegations including sexual harassment in the workplace. Police Chief Kevin Fuhr is currently acting city manager.
“We’re excited to have Allison with the city of Moses Lake,” Fuhr said. “With her background and her experience with Wenatchee, I think she’ll help guide the city, especially now where the city’s on the cusp of some pretty significant growth.”
Williams’ selection followed interviews Monday and Tuesday with three panels including the council, citizens, business and organization leaders, as well as a Monday forum where the finalists met with the public.
“I think one of her strengths is her longevity and stability with the city of Wenatchee,” Fuhr said.
He said he hopes the background check will be completed by mid-December.
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz said Williams has been instrumental in waterfront development, including the Town Toyota Center. She’s also been involved with everything from the lodging tax and Tourism Promotion Area to the Wenatchee Downtown Association and Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce.
In November 2013, an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concluded that Williams and others knowingly misled investors before bonds were sold for the nearly $42 million Town Toyota Center in 2008 under then-Mayor Dennis Johnson.
The investigation found that Williams violated federal securities laws by withholding critical financial information and signing a statement lying to investors about the arena’s viability.
Kuntz said Williams told him a few weeks ago that she was applying for the Moses Lake job, and he’s not surprised she’s been offered it.
“She’s very talented and skilled, and if I was Moses Lake, I would want her too,” he said. “This is a great opportunity for her and her family, and I wish her nothing but the best.”
He said he’ll be meeting with department heads to discuss replacing Williams.
“I tell all of my department heads when they’re out hiring people, ‘Whatever you do, you hire the best and the brightest,’” he said. “We don’t reach. We just make sure that we’re getting the absolute best fit, and we will do that for Allison’s position as well.”