TOPPENISH — A makeshift homeless encampment, a flea market, a used-tire shop and a food vendor in Toppenish have been displaced in the wake of the landowner's death.
Doris Burkybile owned the more than 6 1/2 acres sandwiched between U.S. Highway 97 and West First Street that for decades hosted a popular weekend flea market, a tire shop, a taco vendor and other food vendors.
In recent years, a group of homeless people began congregating in an area on the property, eventually turning it into a makeshift encampment that became known as the Compound.
In addition, the property also served as a hub for fireworks stands to sell fireworks up to and through the Fourth of July holiday.
Burkybile died Feb. 22 at age 81. Now her land is in probate through the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Burkybile was Yakama, and the property is tribal land held in federal trust. The BIA assumes authority over the land while it remains in probate.
Work began earlier this month clearing out the makeshift structures and other debris that formed the Compound.
The flea market that lured a swell of weekend traffic was silent without vendors and foot traffic.
Chad Wallace, BIA superintendent for the Yakama Nation, said the businesses most likely would be allowed to return so long as they secure the proper permits through the BIA.
"There's no reason things won't continue," he said.
But the homeless encampment is another story. There is no permitting process for such encampments.
A temporary winter shelter in Toppenish operated by Camp Hope and the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic closes at the end of the month, said Camp Hope Director Mike Kay. Camp Hope is a city-sanctioned homeless encampment in east Yakima.
A few years ago, Camp Hope teamed with the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic and Toppenish officials to provide a temporary winter shelter in Toppenish.
Kay said his outreach team counted 31 people living at the Compound before it was dismantled. About 10 people from the Compound have been staying at the winter shelter just a few blocks away, he said.
Kay said he's willing to help devise a year-round shelter plan in Toppenish, but that it would need to be done in conjunction with the Yakama Nation. Toppenish is on the Yakama Reservation.
The Yakama Nation conducts outreach to those living on the streets in efforts to connect them to services.
There's already community support for those experiencing homelessness in Toppenish, Kay said. Churches, civic groups, businesses and residents have provided the winter shelter with meals and other supplies, he said.
"There's already a community base built there that want to see the homeless taken care of," he said.