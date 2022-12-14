Fresh snow is shown on a fire danger sign near the side of a mountain highway near Taylor, California

 Reuters/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A mother and her young son were killed overnight when a tornado ripped through a rural town in northwest Louisiana, one of a swarm of twisters that touched down in the region as part of a massive winter storm system sweeping the United States.

First responders found the young boy's deceased in a wooded area near his destroyed home in Keithville, Louisiana, a town of 300 people, late on Tuesday night after a tornado was spotted in the area, the Caddo Parish sheriff said in a statement.



