Fallon LeSage, 3, of Wenatchee, looks out over the front windshield of a Pape Material Handlings semi during Touch A Truck Saturday at Wenatchee Valley College. Proceeds from the event go to help non-profits and other organizations who help kids in need through Women's Service League. The truck, out of Baker Flats, is used to transport booms, forklifts, equipment, and materials.

WENATCHEE — The siren of a firetruck wailed Saturday near the Wenatchee Valley College, but there wasn't an emergency — just a crowd of delighted children at this year's Touch a Truck.

Hosted annually for more than a decade, Saturday's event was held in two parking lots at the Wenatchee Valley College boasting 62 vehicles for children and adults to interact with, including police cruisers, firetruck, pump truck, cement mixer, schoolbus, and three helicopters.

Peter Van Liew, 6, of Entiat, gets assistance from Eastmont School District School Resource Officer Ivy Jacobsen as he tries on a police vest during Touch A Truck Saturday at Wenatchee Valley College. Adults and Kids had the opportunity to interact with a variety of different vehicles.
Jayden Mattix, 10, of East Wenatchee, climbs aboard a Chelan County Sheriff's Office helicopter as Deputy Mike McLeod looks on during Touch A Truck Saturday at Wenatchee Valley College. 


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

