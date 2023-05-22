Fallon LeSage, 3, of Wenatchee, looks out over the front windshield of a Pape Material Handlings semi during Touch A Truck Saturday at Wenatchee Valley College. Proceeds from the event go to help non-profits and other organizations who help kids in need through Women's Service League. The truck, out of Baker Flats, is used to transport booms, forklifts, equipment, and materials.
Peter Van Liew, 6, of Entiat, gets assistance from Eastmont School District School Resource Officer Ivy Jacobsen as he tries on a police vest during Touch A Truck Saturday at Wenatchee Valley College. Adults and Kids had the opportunity to interact with a variety of different vehicles.
WENATCHEE — The siren of a firetruck wailed Saturday near the Wenatchee Valley College, but there wasn't an emergency — just a crowd of delighted children at this year's Touch a Truck.
Hosted annually for more than a decade, Saturday's event was held in two parking lots at the Wenatchee Valley College boasting 62 vehicles for children and adults to interact with, including police cruisers, firetruck, pump truck, cement mixer, schoolbus, and three helicopters.
The event is a fundraiser for the Women's Service League of NCW, the organizers, said Cori Bautista, marketing manager for the nonprofit.
"It's an event that we consider kids helping kids," Bautista said. "The money raised goes to helping nonprofits that help kids. So scholarship programs to the museum, art camps, different things."
It was a hot day at this year's event — hitting 90 degrees around 1:30 p.m. Last year, Bautista said it was rainy and cold.
But the weather didn't stop folks from turning out including Alec Nevin, East Wenatchee resident, and his 3-year-old boy, Zander. They brought a kids vest and firefighters hat for Zander to wear. He was riding on his dad's shoulders and couldn't wait to see more of the trucks.
"He loves fire trucks, watching videos on YouTube and stuff," Nevin said. "And so actually being able to sit in the steering wheel and actually see what it's like, he loved it. They actually started it up and ran the siren scared the crap out of him but he loved it at the same time."
Among the larger features at Saturday's event included a towering snow blower and paint striper from the state Department of Transportation. The city of Wenatchee brought a mechanical street sweeper while the Chelan County PUD arrived with a dive truck.
Francisco Montes, Wenatchee, said his two sons were enjoying the event.
"It's awesome," Montes said. "It's a lot of atmosphere, a lot of activities for the kiddos. It's great for community came out here and this event just for them."
Santiago, Montes' 5-year-old, said his favorite thing to see was the K-9 unit. He also got to cool off as someone sprayed mist.
Near 2 p.m., the event's end, kids screamed in delight as the helicopters took off from one of the college's fields. For those that missed this year, it'll be back next year.
"It's a great time to come and let your kids touch trucks and meet the drivers receive various business and businesses in the community," Bautista said.
