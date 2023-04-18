190508-newslocal-tourdebloom 04.JPG (copy)
Tour de Bloom cyclists ride in 2019.

WATERVILLE — The Tour de Bloom bicycle race is returning to Waterville for its 22nd year.

Race organizers Ace Bollinger and Craig Still approached Waterville council members at a meeting April 3 to discuss potential road closures for the May 5 Builders First Choice Waterville Road Race. It’s part of a three-day, four-race-cycling Tour de Bloom Stage Race sanctioned by USA Cycling that also runs south of Rock Island, Wenatchee and near Plain.

This map shows road closures during the Tour de Bloom May 5 in Waterville.


