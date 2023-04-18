Race organizers Ace Bollinger and Craig Still approached Waterville council members at a meeting April 3 to discuss potential road closures for the May 5 Builders First Choice Waterville Road Race. It’s part of a three-day, four-race-cycling Tour de Bloom Stage Race sanctioned by USA Cycling that also runs south of Rock Island, Wenatchee and near Plain.
“Last year, we decided to run it (Waterville race) through town with some pretty good success. The riders’ feedback was great,” Bollinger said. “People that were wandering around town seemed to like it.”
Bollinger said organizers wanted the same thing this year, with a few extra road closures along the course of the race.
“There’s a section that we call our ‘finishing street,’ and the finishing street is the most critical spot to really close and lock everything down on both sides of that racecourse,” Still said.
Still said the closure area runs on Highway 2, from Elm Street to Locust Street, although the entire race runs 29 to 87 miles long, depending on the category bicyclists choose.
“People can still get around town; they can still get in and out, but from 9 o’ clock in the morning to 3 o’ clock in the afternoon, we want to lock that area down,” he said.
Still said last year, a car ended up on the course, and the goal is to “never let that happen again.”
Bollinger said they have some barriers to help ensure cars don’t go on the race course.
“We picked up on a few things that I think are going to make the race more successful this year,” Bollinger said, explaining there will be an ambulance, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and better traffic enforcement to help ensure safety.
An unprecedented number of crashes occurred last year, which depleted the Confluence Health Waterville Clinic of supplies, according to Bollinger and Still. This was not independently confirmed with the clinic. This year, an on-site medical tent will be provided.
“It was really eye-opening for us last year,” Still said.
Bollinger said money earned from the race is going to help the Waterville School District athletic department with around $4,000 to help pay for camps. He said this is about twice the amount of last year.
“We want to make sure it’s a good experience; that the town says ‘Oh hey, the Tour de Bloom is coming, that’s awesome,’” Bollinger said.
The winner of the race gets a custom Waterville cowboy hat, and the first beer free at Knemeyers Eatery & Spirits, Bollinger and Still said. Any winners from last year can wear their hats for a free beer, too.
The Washington race continues May 6, with the Palisades Time Trial staging at the intersection of Palisades Road and Highway 28, south of Rock Island, and Rookard Custom Pools Downtown Criterium staging at the intersection of Palouse and First streets in Wenatchee. The Arlberg Sports Plain Road Race on May 7 stages at Plain Cellars, 198749 Alpine Acres Road, near Plain.
Visit tourdebloom.com to register and for more detailed race information. Online registration closes at 4 p.m. May 3.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone