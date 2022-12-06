CHELAN — Lake Chelan area residents can learn about the preventative measures to protect the lake at a town hall meeting next week.

Chelan County Natural Resources staff will talk about how to protect Lake Chelan, including the introduction of watercraft inspections, according to a Chelan County news release.

Download PDF Town Hall Flyer


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

What's NABUR?