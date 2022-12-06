CHELAN — Lake Chelan area residents can learn about the preventative measures to protect the lake at a town hall meeting next week.
Chelan County Natural Resources staff will talk about how to protect Lake Chelan, including the introduction of watercraft inspections, according to a Chelan County news release.
Funding from the National Park Service will be used to launch a voluntary mobile watercraft inspection program in 2023, according to the news release. The county is looking into implementing a mandatory inspection program in the future, in need of the funding and equipment for this program.
A recent habitat sustainability analysis on Lake Chelan — prepared by two environmental consulting firms on behalf of the Chelan County Natural Resources Department — showed that the lake is at a high risk of invasive mussels.
According to the analysis, aquatic invasive species can be transported via human actions with watercraft inspections being one way to help reduce the effects of any invasive species.
The town hall is 5-7 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Chelan Fire Hall, located at 232 E. Wapato Ave. in Chelan.
