WENATCHEE — Starting this week, the mass-vaccination site at the Town Toyota Center will adjust its hours to offer evening and weekend appointments.
The site will be closed Sundays and Mondays and operate with these hours the rest of the week:
- Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m
- Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This is a permanent change to the schedule, Chelan-Douglas Health District spokeswoman Veronica Farias said Monday. It was made to give more flexibility for people who work during regular business hours.
The site is now open to anyone 16 or older under the state's new eligibility expansion, but appointments are still required.
To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, visit the state's registration website: prepmod.doh.wa.gov/clinic/search or call (509) 886-6487 for assistance.