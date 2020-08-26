DRYDEN — A man was killed Wednesday in Dryden after he was knocked from the tractor he was driving following a collision with a pickup truck.
The pickup and tractor collided about 1:20 p.m. on a bridge on Highway 2/97 outside Dryden, said Trooper John Bryant with Washington State Patrol. The driver of the tractor was knocked off the tractor and became pinned under the tractor.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
Westbound traffic is being diverted around the collision, but motorists are advised to avoid traveling westbound, Bryant said.
Bryant did not know the make and model of the tractor but said the pickup was a 2003 Dodge Dakota. The pickup driver does not appear to have been injured, he said.
This story was updated with corrected information from Washington State Patrol.