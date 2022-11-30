WASHINGTON, D.C. — A leading financial regulator was set to be grilled by lawmakers on Thursday about the spectacular collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and whether authorities could have done more to prevent it.

In the first of several congressional hearings to examine FTX's failure, members of the Senate Agriculture Committee were likely to press Rostin Behnam, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, over whether the turmoil could have been avoided with better oversight.



