SEATTLE — Nearly 600 people died on Washington's roads in the first nine months of 2022, according to preliminary data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration — a more than 20% jump compared with the same period a year earlier.

A full accounting of 2022's toll will come later this year as officials work to confirm their counts.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times

