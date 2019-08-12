Drivers in Chelan County should expect traffic delays from road work this week.
State road crews will pave along Highway 2 between Cashmere and Wenatchee, causing traffic delays, according to a state Department of Transportation news release. County crews will also clean up roads after Saturday's rainstorm that caused flooding, said Jill FitzSimmons, Chelan County spokeswoman.
State crews will pave near Cashmere and Monitor on Tuesday and then near Wenatchee on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a news release. Drivers should expect lane shifts while crews are paving.
County road crews will clean up Squilchuck Road, No. 1 Canyon Road, No. 2 Canyon Road, Malaga-Alcoa Highway and Hedges Road in Wenatchee from any mess caused by Saturday's rainstorm, according to the news release. Boyd Loop Road in Chelan and Eagle Creek Road in Leavenworth will also be cleaned by roads crews.
The county will conduct bridge inspections this week and traffic will be down to one lane with flaggers during the inspection. The bridge inspections will occur on Wednesday. The Cascade Orchard Bridge on Icicle Road will likely be inspected from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and the Wenatchee River Bridge on Beaver Valley Road from noon to 3 p.m.
The Cashmere Bridge on Goodwin Road will also be down to one lane with flagger-controlled traffic while crews make repairs to the bridge. Road crews will also tentatively be doing skip sealing on Union Valley and Airport roads near Chelan on Wednesday, with the road down to one lane with a flagger.