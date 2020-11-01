WENATCHEE — Traffic along Wenatchee Avenue was stopped for close to an hour on Sunday when a manlift spilled about 30 gallons of hydraulic fluid.
It wasn’t a lot of hydraulic fluid, but the manlift was stuck in the road at 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of Wenatchee and Second avenues, Wenatchee Police Department Sergeant Ryan Weatherman said. The manlift was being used to clean windows at the Goodfellows Brothers building.
The hydraulic fluid got into a catch basin in a drain, but was stopped from leaking into the stormwater system, Weatherman said. The city of Wenatchee Public Works cleaned up the hydraulic fluid with assistance from the state Department of Ecology.