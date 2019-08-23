Training the next generation of cheerleaders
Potential future cheerleaders learn stunts during the Eastmont High School cheerleaders’ annual summer camp Wednesday at Eastmont Community Park. Third-year Eastmont cheer coach Jeni Gann said the week-long morning camp ends Friday with a performance for parents at 10 a.m. The 40 children in the camp are learning five cheers, jumps, stunts and a dance routine throughout the week from 21 cheerleader volunteers. Gann wasn’t sure how long the camp has been going on. “It’s an old tradition,” she said.

