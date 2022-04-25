LEAVENWORTH — From the unusual to the nostalgic, 20 contestants strutted the earth-friendly outfits they made from recycled materials like library cards, newspapers, plastic cups and even tires on Friday at a Wenatchee River Institute fashion show — or make that "trashion" show.
"It's a light-hearted way of bringing awareness to a big problem that we have, the amount of trash that we have in the world," said Rachel Bishop, the Leavenworth nonprofit's community programs manager.
The event was originally scheduled for 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the event for two years. Bishop now hopes this new event will get bigger each following year.
More than 70 people attended the outdoor event at the Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St., cheering on the models as they walked down a makeshift runway and showing off their creative ideas in repurposing trash into fashion.
Four judges picked out a first and second place in three age categories — adults, high school and elementary. The crowd also voted for a people's choice award.
Up to five people were allowed to join together to design and make a "trashion" piece.
Leavenworth resident Kyra Skaggs modeled a piece made out of materials from greenhouses and farms — things like chicken wire, brushes and pieces of tires — to make a regal farmer outfit, accessorized with a watering can made of scraps.
Skaggs and her group's design, named "future farmer," took first place in the adult category.
"In the future, we hope that (farmers) are more respected, and they get more compensation ... because they take care of the land better than we do now," said Danielle Gibbs, the piece's designer.
In the high school category, students from the Cascade High School showed off their "trashion" pieces as a part of project organized by Teara Dillon, visual arts instructor at the high school.
"It was impromptu planning," she said. "We did a little research, and then we did a field trip to the thrift shop. We did a textile unit where they sewed ugly dolls. So they all knew how to sew already which was really helpful."
Many of her students pulled inspiration ranging from styles of the 1980s to the current-day massive patch of garbage floating in the Pacific Ocean, the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.
Students used used Doritos bags, Red Bull cans, garbage bags, soda can tabs, old cloth and a whole lot of glue to bring the creations to life.
The winner of the people's choice award went to a piece called "Bubble Queen" made up from the cardboard and bubble wrap that is thrown out when packages arrive.
Designer Marsha Baerlocher of Wenatchee created the dress with inspiration from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When I first signed up for it, we had three weeks so we kind of started brainstorming," Baerlocher said. "We knew we wanted to do something like bubble wrap because I had a lot of it."