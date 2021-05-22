SEATTLE — Memorial Day is next weekend and droves of travelers will be hitting the roads.
Traffic analysts at Washington State Department of Transportation have put together forecasts for how many cars they expect to be on the roads for the holiday weekend.
Traffic charts and forecasts are available at WSDOT for May 27 through June 1 for Highway 2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass, Interstate 90 between North Bend and Cle Elum, and Interstate 5 between Lacey and Tacoma.
Drivers should expect heavy traffic on highways across the state — especially on I-90. Ferry docks will also likely have longer-than-typical wait times, according to WSDOT.
And remember, if you’re flying, face masks are required both indoors and outdoors at the airport. There will be reduced occupancy in terminals.
Since the U.S.-Canadian border is closed to nonessential travel, there are no travel charts for border crossings. WSDOT advises travelers to check ahead for coronavirus-related safety requirements at their destinations or stops along the way.
Here are some other traffic updates for Memorial Day weekend:
- Most highway construction work will be suspended during the weekend including on Memorial Day. However, there may be lane shifts or work zones.
- No lane closures are planned on I-90 for the holiday weekend, including May 28. However travelers should expect delays eastbound Friday and westbound on Memorial Day.
- Chinook Pass, Highway 410, Cayuse Pass and Highway 123 are expected to be open in time for the weekend. But it will depend on the progress of clearing snow. The status of the roads, which close each winter, can be found online.
- In the Puget Sound area, weekend toll rates will be in effect including May 31, on the Highway 520 bridge and Highway 99 tunnel. Express toll lanes on Interstate 405 will be free and open to all drivers.
- All Amtrak Cascades trains will require reservations.