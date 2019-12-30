NCW — As the holidays come to a close, Christmas tree disposal sites are opening around the area.
Area residents have several options, most requiring a small fee. Trees are asked to be free of decorations. Here are the sites:
- Wenatchee Valley — Wenatchee Boy Scout Troop 7 returns to help residents recycle trees on Jan. 4 and Jan. 11 at the Stemilt Recycling Center, 165 S. Wenatchee Avenue. Hours are from 9 to 4 p.m. on both days. A $5 donation is suggested to help support the troop.
- Lake Chelan — Chelan and Manson residents can drop off trees at Don Morse Memorial Park in a marked section in the parking lot near “The Green” putting course. Trees will be used in the Lake Chelan Winterfest bonfire on Jan. 18.
- Leavenworth — Residents may take their trees to the city recycling yard at 216 14th Street near the Public Works Building. Limbs must be removed and cut to no more than 4 feet in length.
Residents living with the county’s apple maggot quarantine area can take their trees to a brush drop-off site at the intersection of East Leavenworth and Icicle roads. Cost is $15.
The Dryden Transfer Station is open from 8:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Brush from the apple maggot quarantine area is not allowed. Cost is $15.