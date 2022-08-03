Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

PASCO — The Tri-Cities Airport is looking to add flights to one of the world's busiest hubs.

Thanks to a $750,000 grant, the airport in Pasco has started the process of looking into adding flights directly to the Dallas-Ft. Worth International Airport, according to a news release from the airport.



___ (c)2022 Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.) Visit Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.) at www.tri-cityherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.