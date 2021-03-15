WEST RICHLAND — A husband and wife are each facing drunk driving charges after she was arrested while trying to follow the West Richland patrol car carrying him to the county jail.
The 32-year-old husband was the first to be placed in handcuffs when police saw him driving a truck in a closed area near a construction site.
He claimed to have been “watching the fights,” and had three or four drinks about an hour before the traffic stop.
One hour later, his 31-year-old wife was taken into custody outside the West Richland Police Department, trying to track down her husband.
She denied being behind the wheel while intoxicated, reminding police that it was her husband who’d been arrested earlier on suspicion of DUI.
When an officer pointed out that she had driven herself to the police station and smelled like alcohol with “slightly slurred” speech, she simply replied “Oh,” court documents said.
The woman said she had about three drinks that night along with medications, adding that she was pregnant and “having a bad week,” documents said.
Both have since been released from the Benton County jail.
The criminal complaint for the woman, written by Officer Daniel Flores, says she works for the Pasco School District.
“It isn’t wise to jump in a car and chase the police who just arrested your husband for DUI, when you have also been drinking alcohol,” West Richland police said in a Facebook post. “Please don’t drink and drive.”
The initial call came in just after 11 p.m. March 6 for a reckless driver in a construction field at Cardinal Peak Street.
The first officer arrived to see a pickup driving from the paved portion of Constance Avenue onto a gravel road. There have been several recent construction thefts in the area, so police wanted to stop the truck and find out what the driver was doing, court documents said.
The pickup drove a few blocks before the driver stopped for the flashing emergency lights. The driver explained that he “lived in the area and was just checking things out.” His wife was in the passenger seat at the time.
Documents show the couple live not far from central Richland.
The husband refused to do a voluntary field sobriety test or breathalyzer test. He was arrested based on his driving in a field and for smelling like intoxicants, and was cited for DUI and “wheels off the roadway.”