KENNEWICK — The Tri-Cities area has 34 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Benton Franklin Health District reported on Thursday.
"We are continuing to see ... cases of COVID, but we are able to say it is still continuing at a downward trend," said Heather Hill, infectious disease supervisor for the Benton Franklin Health District, speaking on the Kadlec on Call podcast this week.
"We would like to see it a little steeper downward trend, but it is at least going the right direction," she said.
The cases reported on Thursday brought the number of cases for the week so far — starting with the weekend — to just under 32 per day.
It is close to the average number of new daily cases reported for the previous two weeks, and well below average daily new cases reported in January and February for the Tri-Cities area.
The new case rate over the past seven days for the Tri-Cities is close to matching the Washington state case rate, which has been increasing.
Benton and Franklin counties had 73 new confirmed cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.
The state had 71 new confirmed cases per 100,000 people over seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday.
Fourteen states had lower rates, but Washington still was well below the national rate of 118 per 100,000.
New Jersey had the highest rate in the United States at 329. Hawaii had the lowest at 37.
The new cases reported on Thursday included 19 in Benton County and 15 in Franklin County, where case rates have been slower to drop.
The two counties have had 26,363 cases confirmed with positive test results since the start of the pandemic, including 15,092 in Benton County and 11,271 in Franklin County.
The Tri-Cities area has had 306 deaths since the start of the pandemic, including 207 in Benton County and 99 in Franklin County. The local health district gives a weekly update on COVID deaths each Friday.