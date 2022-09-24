KENNEWICK — Public health officials were generally pleased this past week with trends for COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area and the state.
However, there continue to be too many deaths, according to both state and local officials.
In the Tri-Cities area, a single death due to COVID was announced last week by the Benton Franklin Health District.
It brings the total recent deaths in Benton and Franklin counties so far this month to nine, with four of those reported Sept. 18.
The most recent death was a Benton County man in his 80s, making him the 725th in the two-county area known to have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Seven of the deaths reported this month have been people in their 70s or older, although two people in their 40s also died.
About 350 people a day continue to die nationwide from COVID-19, said Lacy Fehrenbach, the Department of Health deputy secretary for prevention, safety and health, at a news briefing last week.
There have been eight outbreaks this month in long-term care homes for the elderly, such as nursing homes, said said Heather Hill, infectious disease supervisor for the Benton Franklin Health District, speaking last week on the Kadlec on Call podcast.
In August there were six.
The Benton Franklin Health District has been working with long-term care homes to encourage more residents and staff to get their COVID-19 boosters, which have been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death and also long COVID.
Face coverings continue to be required by the Washington state Department of Health for visitors to long-term care facilities.
Quality face coverings continue to be one of the best ways to protect yourself from infection not only from the coronavirus but also flu and other respiratory infections as they start to increase in the fall, Fehrenbach said.
In Washington state more than 173,000 people have received the latest COVID-19 boosters this month, and plenty of the booster vaccine doses are available, said Michele Roberts, the state's assistant secretary for prevention, safety and health.
She expects eligibility for the new booster to expand to allow children ages 5 to 11 to also receive it later in October.
Now it is only available to people 12 and older.
The booster can be given at the same time people get their annual flu shot, she said.
Hill recommends that people eligible for a booster get it soon. Now the boosters are free, but that could change, she said.
The booster should be given no sooner than two months after the latest vaccine dose.
The new booster, which is targeted against the original COVID-19 strain and the omicron strain, is widely available at pharmacies.
___ (c)2022 Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.) Visit Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.) at www.tri-cityherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
