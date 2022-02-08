RICHLAND — Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, the suspect in the Richland Fred Meyer shooting that killed one and critically injured another, has been arrested, Richland police said about 11:30 p.m. Monday night.
He was found on Interstate 90 between Sprague and Spokane.
Police said he would be taken to the Benton County jail and held on suspicion of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to Richland police.
Kelly was wanted on a first-degree murder warrant in the death of 38-year-old Justin Krumbah, a grocery delivery shopper who worked for Instacart.
Police said the surviving shooting victim, a Fred Meyer store employee, was still in critical condition Monday night at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Schools were on lockdown Monday in Richland and evening events were canceled as authorities continued the manhunt for Kelly, whom they characterized as armed and dangerous.
Susan Leckband of Benton City was in the shoe department of the Fred Meyer in Richland about 11 a.m. Monday when she heard three shots, a pause and then three or four more shots.
She knew immediately that they were gunshots and they seemed very close, she said.
“I don’t think I have ever been that scared,” Leckband told the Tri-City Herald. “And I am old and have seen a lot ... .”
She immediately looked for somewhere to hide and crossed the aisle to huddle behind a clothing rack, she said.
She saw the clerk at the checkout counter by the doorway run.
Leckband kept peeking out, trying to figure out where the shooter was, but saw no one.
About five or 10 minutes later she saw three people walk out the west entrance off Wellsian Way near the shoe department, one of them a man holding his hands in the air and another of them a man pushing a cart.
She remained hidden until she heard a loud screeching sound and saw a man opening an emergency exit in the shoe department.
She waited a little longer “then skittered my way over to the emergency door,” she said.
Out in the parking lot there were already about 20 police and emergency vehicles, she said.
“I stood out in the parking lot and shook and cried,” she said.
A GoFundMe fundraiser was started just hours after the 11 a.m. shooting to raise money for Krumbah’s funeral.
By evening, 140 people already had donated more than $9,000.
He will be missed by everyone at Fred Meyer, said Alexander Weeks on the fundraiser site. He and others said they frequently saw Krumbah at the Richland store.
“He always had a smile on his face and was an absolute joy to be around,” Weeks said. “He was far and away one of my favorite parts of coming in and made those extra hard days seem not so bad.”
Destiny Underwood, whose Facebook page identified her as the deli manager at the Richland Fred Meyer, posted that she also planned to start a credit union donation for Krumbah so donations could go directly to his family.
“He was an amazing guy, always had a bit of a better day when he was in,” she said on social media. “... It’s truly heartbreaking that he had to go to heaven today.”
Another person posted that Krumbah had recently delivered her family’s groceries. “Such a kind guy. We had a little conversation at the door,” her post said.