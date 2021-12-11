KENNEWICK — The Tri-Cities area had seven more residents die due to COVID-19, the youngest a woman in her 40s, the Benton Franklin Health District reported last week.
But the number of people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 in Benton and Franklin counties dropped to 19 — the lowest count since June, according to Tri-City Herald records.
The latest deaths bring those announced so far this month for the two-county region to 15, compared with 17 for all of November.
The death toll is still down significantly from 80 reported in October and 64 in September, not including a summer backlog of 22 deaths not reported until that month.
The seven people who died most recently of COVID complications all lived in Benton County. They included a woman in her 40s, a woman and two men in their 70s, a woman and a man in their 80s and a man in his 90s.
They bring total deaths since the start of the pandemic in Benton and Franklin counties to 571, including 390 deaths of Benton County residents and 181 deaths of Franklin County residents.
Local public health officials verify that deaths are due to COVID complications by checking for a positive test result and that a coronavirus infection was named as a primary cause of death on the death certificate.
It can take several weeks for the district to receive and reconcile death information due to the reporting processes of medical facilities and coroner offices and the process of issuing and releasing death certificates.
