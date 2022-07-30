Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

KENNEWICK — Four more deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the Tri-Cities last week, and hospitals are treating more patients for the disease.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranked the COVID-19 community levels for both Benton and Franklin counties as "high" for the third week in a row.



___ (c)2022 Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.) Visit Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.) at www.tri-cityherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?