KENNEWICK — Four more deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the Tri-Cities last week, and hospitals are treating more patients for the disease.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranked the COVID-19 community levels for both Benton and Franklin counties as "high" for the third week in a row.
Only six other counties in Washington state, including Walla Walla, Adams and Grant counties were ranked as having "high levels." Sixteen were rated as "medium" and 15 were as "low."
The CDC rates counties based on the number of new COVID-19 cases, hospital beds used by patients with COVID and hospital admissions for people with the disease.
Dr. John Lynch, a UW Medicine infectious diseases physician in Seattle, says the BA.5 omicron variant's apparent strength in evading previous immune protection is driving a summer surge in new COVID-19 cases in the state.
"We're probably at a number (of total cases) less than what we saw in January, but something very sizable and probably one of the largest surges we've had of the whole pandemic," Lynch said.
He recommends people get any booster for which they are eligible to combat the BA.5 variant of the coronavirus.
"I do not think that waiting for an omicron-specific booster or vaccine in the fall is necessary, he said. "We really know we're in a surge right now with a highly transmissible variant."
Public health officials in the Tri-Cities say COVID-19 vaccines, particularly boosters, remain effective in preventing serious illnesses and deaths.
COVID-19 masks needed?
Lynch recommends masks, even in some outdoor settings.
"I think what we're learning is this most recent variant BA.5 is incredibly infectious and it will take advantage of folks when they're very close to other people," he said.
The CDC recommends that people wear face masks in counties with high COVID-19 community levels in public indoor settings.
For many workers in the Tri-Cities, not wearing a mask is not an option.
At both the Department of Energy's Hanford site and also Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland workers are required to wear masks indoors when the CDC weekly rating is "high."
Tours of the Hanford B Reactor, part of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park, have been canceled until the CDC rating drops.
Tri-Cities deaths
The four most recent deaths reported by the Benton Franklin Health District were all elderly residents of Benton and Franklin counties.
They included three women in their 80s and a man in his 90s.
The Benton Franklin Health District has been working with nursing homes and other facilities for the elderly to improve their rates of boosters for both staff and residents.
