Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

KENNEWICK — At 4:40 a.m. Aug. 10 a Hanford nuclear reservation worker driving north across the site was startled by the sight of a vertical, cigar-shaped object with lights hovering more than 500 feet in the air.

"As I was looking at it, it disappeared," the worker reported to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).



___ (c)2022 Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.) Visit Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.) at www.tri-cityherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.