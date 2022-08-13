Purchase Access

KENNEWICK — Dr. Amy Person, health officer for Benton and Franklin counties, is resigning after leading the Tri-Cities area through the COVID-19 pandemic.

She has been picked by Washington state to serve as a regional medical officer for the state Department of Health. It is a new position to coordinate public health over regions within the state.



___ (c)2022 Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.) Visit Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.) at www.tri-cityherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

