KENNEWICK — The Tri-Cities area is not catching up to Washington state rates of COVID-19 vaccination, according to data from the state Department of Health.
In most of the ways the state figures vaccination rates — whether by age or by people partly or fully vaccinated — Benton County tends to lag the state by 12 to 14 percentage points and Franklin County lags by 19 to 22 percentage points.
That holds true for the total percentage of all people eligible for the vaccine — those ages 12 and older — a grouping for which the Washington state Department of Health recently has begun releasing county-level data.
In the state, 55% of people ages 12 and older have been fully immunized against the disease, either with the single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine needed or two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
But the percentage drops to 42% for Benton County and 35% for Franklin County.
Overall 47% of Washington state residents of all ages are fully vaccinated, but that drops to 35% in Benton County and 28% in Franklin County.
Gov. Jay Inslee plans to reopen the state, with a few exceptions, on June 30. But he said he will open it earlier if 70% of the state's population ages 16 and older have had at least one dose of the vaccine by then.
Although the vaccine is approved for people as young as 12, the governor chose the age of 16 because older teens have been approved to receive the vaccine longer.
The state Department of Health reports that 65% of people ages 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. But that drops to 51% in Benton County and 44% in Franklin County.
The Tri-Cities had 32 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to the Benton Franklin Health District.
They brought the average new daily cases for the week so far, starting with the weekend, to 25.
Last week new confirmed COVID-19 cases averaged 26 per day, up from 23 per day the last two weeks of May.
The slight increase in cases may be due to a spread of infection on Memorial Day weekend, according to public health officials.