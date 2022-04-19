KENNEWICK — A 16-year-old Kennewick student was arrested at school Tuesday with a loaded, stolen gun in his backpack, according to Kennewick police.
The teen was one of the boys shot at last week after they were chased from a grocery store parking lot by two men.
While investigating the shooting that wounded a different teen, police detectives learned that the 16-year-old may be carrying a gun at school.
Detectives and officers contact Kennewick school officials and took the teen into custody about 11 a.m. and into an office at Legacy High School.
A search found the teen had a loaded, stolen handgun in his bag, said police.
The teen, whose name was not released, was booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center on investigation of second-degree illegal gun possession, possession of a stolen gun and possession of a gun on school property.
"It is unknown what role the juvenile had in the shooting incident," said the Kennewick police news release from Lt. Jason Kiel.
On Friday, five teens, ages 13 to 16, were hanging out in a store parking lot when there was a dispute with two men, said police.
The men chased them a couple blocks and shots were fired, wounding one teen in the arm just before 4 p.m.
No suspects have been arrested in the incident.
