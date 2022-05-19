KENNEWICK — A Pasco woman who rose to national prominence after fighting for her husband who was blinded by a suicide car bomber in Iraq, has made her run for the U.S. Senate official.
Tiffany Smiley is one of 13 candidates challenging U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., in the August primary. The top two candidates after the primary, no matter which political party they affiliate with, will move on to the November election.
When Smiley, a Republican, announced her intent to run last year, she said she would bring her experience from years of advocating for her husband and other veterans to the Senate.
While not as crowded as the race for Murray's U.S. Senate seat, seven candidates are challenging U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, in the 4th Congressional District.
The representative drew ire from fellow party members after he was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
He said the president had not acted quickly enough to quell the riot. Organizers have since been charged with seditious conspiracy.
While Newhouse has always attracted Republican challengers, this year's election has brought in a former gubernatorial candidate, Loren Culp, and a former NASCAR driver and businessman, Jerrod Sessler, who moved to the Prosser area to challenge him.
It also motivated state Rep. Brad Klippert, R-Kennewick, to file against him.
A straw poll run by the Republican Liberty Caucus of Washington of about 110 people following a debate by the candidates in early May put Culp and fellow challenger Corey Gibson at the head of the pack.
One Democrat, Doug White, also has filed to challenge the congressman. A fourth-generation Yakima area farmer, White said he's running because he feels Central Washington's needs are being ignored by politicians.
