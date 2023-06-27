US-NEWS-WEA-CALIF-HEATWAVE-LA

A man on a Hoverboard takes advantage of the slight drop in temperatures as the sun sets at Challen Park on Sept. 27, 2022, in Riverside, California. 

LOS ANGELES — Much of California is expected to bake this weekend as the first major heat wave of the summer will send temperatures into the triple digits in several regions, stoking fears of wildfires sparked by Fourth of July festivities.

The incoming system will arrive in Southern California on Wednesday evening, and the mercury will begin to climb in earnest Thursday and into next week, the National Weather Service said. The hottest temperatures are expected across interior portions of the region Saturday and Sunday.



