A blazing sun silhouettes visitors to Signal Hill after another hot day across Southern California, on Thursday, with a brutal heatwave expected to last through the Labor Day weekend.

 Los Angeles Times/TNS/Luis Sinco

LOS ANGELES — Southern California is bracing for a Labor Day weekend full of intense heat as firefighters continue to battle wildfires across the state amid triple-digit heat that could potentially lead to rolling blackouts.

The Route fire, which ignited Wednesday afternoon near Castaic, prompting mandatory evacuations, has charred 5,208 acres, destroyed two structures and threatened hundreds more, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. As of Friday morning, the fire was 37% contained.



©2022 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.