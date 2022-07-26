Heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are things to be wary of during high temperatures. The National Weather Service provides information on social media on what to look out for and how to respond.

 

 Provided graphic/National Weather Service

WENATCHEE — Buckle up, because it’s gonna get hot and stay hot for a good spell. Temperatures this week are expected to hit triple digits through at least Saturday.

Meteorologist Rocca Pelatti, who works out of the National Weather Service office in Spokane, said a ridge of high pressure, also sometimes referred to as a “heat dome,” is setting up in a way that favors hot conditions.



Libby Williams: (509) 661-5210

l.williams@wenatcheeworld.com

