WENATCHEE — Buckle up, because it’s gonna get hot and stay hot for a good spell. Temperatures this week are expected to hit triple digits through at least Saturday.
Meteorologist Rocca Pelatti, who works out of the National Weather Service office in Spokane, said a ridge of high pressure, also sometimes referred to as a “heat dome,” is setting up in a way that favors hot conditions.
Monday’s high temperature in Wenatchee was 100 degrees.
According to the National Weather Service, the forecast highs this week are 104 degrees Tuesday, 106 degrees Wednesday, 109 degrees Thursday, 108 degrees Friday and 105 degrees Saturday. Temperatures should dip below 100 degrees Sunday.
Hotter summers are a trend people can expect, according to assistant state climatologist Karin Bumbaco.
“If we look at our average annual temperature in Wenatchee, we have records going back to 1894,” Bumbaco said. “Since then, there’s been a steady increase in average temperature of 3 degrees Fahrenheit.”
Bumbaco said nighttime average temperatures have increased even more, and that can make heat waves more intense as there’s no cool-off period when the sun goes down.
“On average, do expect to see more of these heat events as we enter a warmer future,” she said, adding that there will still be variability in our weather. She said this summer has been relatively cool in Wenatchee so far.
Pelatti said those most vulnerable to heat, such as the elderly and the young should be extra cautious this week. Pets also are vulnerable to heat.
“Just kind of shelter from the heat, if you can,” Pelatti said. “Get in the shade, and just stay hydrated.”
NCW Libraries announced Monday that its libraries are available as cooling shelters during normal business hours. Operating hours for the region’s libraries can be found at ncwlibraries.org/locations. There are no time restrictions for use of the libraries during these hours.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone